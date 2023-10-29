Channing Tatum posted a profoundly heartfelt message to Jessie J for her birthday

We were. And we’re sure you were too because they seem like the most unlikely of pairings and yet, they have only gone and surprised us all by engaging in the most wholesome and believable relationship in the world of celebrity.If you don’t believe us either, just take a look at the profoundly heartfelt and adorable post Channing shared on his Instagram today to mark Jessie’s 31st birthday.Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light.

“You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you.

VIDEO: Channing Tatum And Jonah Hill Give Soccer Stars A Hilarious Tutorial In Pitch DivingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Ahhh! Channing Tatum is weak for the photo Jessie J just postedJessie was on her holidays in Jamaica this week and her other half Channing Tatum has been very supportive of her Insta game. Read more ⮕

#MarRefMemories is trending and it will make your heart happyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This Real Life Story About Kate and Leo Will Warm Your HeartThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

‘I was heart jealous of the French girl my age at the next table’: Irish writers’ most memorable mealsFrom chicken and chips in foggy Venice, to the simple beauty of a tomato and an egg Read more ⮕

Court Hears How Trainee Doctor Died of Heart Attack While Producing A Sample At A Sperm BankThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕