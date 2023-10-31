Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Are Allegedly Engaged

“I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do.“We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Before Zoë, Channing was briefly linked to Do It Like A Dude singer Jessie J. Before that, he was married to wife Jenna Dewan for ten years, from 2008 to 2018, when they called it quits. They share a ten year old daughter, Evie.Many were surprised by the physical similarities between Jessie and Jenna, who appear to share many of the same features.

Prior to meeting Channing, Zoë was also married. The High Fidelity star married actor Karl Glusman in 2018 after dating for two years. In 2020, Zoë filed for divorce.

