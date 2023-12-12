Changes to supports for Ukrainian refugees set to go to Cabinet for approval

Changes to the supports on offer for people fleeing the war in Ukraine are set to go to Cabinet for final approval on Tuesday. Ministers took part in a Cabinet committee meeting on Ukraine on Monday afternoon and the Coalition leaders signed off on the proposed changes later in the evening. Almost two years on from Russia’s invasion, there appears to be no end in sight to the war.

With Ireland’s system for accommodating refugees under severe pressure, the Government has had some difficult decisions to make on the assistance the State offers to people fleeing from Ukraine. Many of the refugees are elderly or women with children. About 15,000 are working and another 15,000 are children attending schools. More than 73,700 are in accommodation provided by the State whether it is in hotels, State-owned buildings or new modular homes





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister for Integration Proposes Welfare Cuts for Future Ukrainian ArrivalsProposals from Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman to cut welfare benefits and limit accommodation for future Ukrainian refugees are set to be discussed by the Cabinet committee on Ukraine.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Q&A: Changes to Rent Tax Credit for StudentsThe situation in regard to rent tax credit for students has been messier than for other tenants as the rules have now changed twice. Can students claim tax relief on their rent? Can they claim for previous years?

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish Oireachtas Committee to Back Widespread Changes to Abortion LawAn Oireachtas committee is set to recommend the introduction of legislative changes to Ireland's abortion law, including the decriminalisation of doctors and the removal of the three-day waiting period. The committee's draft report, based on the review by barrister Marie O'Shea, has been seen by The Irish Times.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Surprising Meeting of Ukrainian and Sudanese Leaders in Shannon AirportA surprising September meeting in Shannon Airport of two leaders from Ukraine and Sudan has been cast in a new light, following revelations over the last week in the Ukrainian media.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Rishi Sunak takes charge amidst controversy in the Conservative partyRTÉ's London Correspondent John Kilraine looks back at another turbulent week for the Tories which saw British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sack his hard right home secretary Suella Braverman and bring back former prime minister David Cameron to cabinet

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ukraine has enough energy resources for winterUkraine will have enough energy resources to get through the coming winter, but an expected surge in Russian attacks may disrupt the supply networks, Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said late yesterday.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »