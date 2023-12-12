Changes to supports for Ukrainian refugees set to go to Cabinet for approval

Changes to the supports on offer for people fleeing the war in Ukraine are set to go to Cabinet for final approval on Tuesday. Ministers took part in a Cabinet committee meeting on Ukraine on Monday afternoon and the Coalition leaders signed off on the proposed changes later in the evening. Almost two years on from Russia’s invasion, there appears to be no end in sight to the war.
With Ireland’s system for accommodating refugees under severe pressure, the Government has had some difficult decisions to make on the assistance the State offers to people fleeing from Ukraine. Many of the refugees are elderly or women with children. About 15,000 are working and another 15,000 are children attending schools. More than 73,700 are in accommodation provided by the State whether it is in hotels, State-owned buildings or new modular homes
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Surprising Meeting of Ukrainian and Sudanese Leaders in Shannon AirportA surprising September meeting in Shannon Airport of two leaders from Ukraine and Sudan has been cast in a new light, following revelations over the last week in the Ukrainian media.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Rishi Sunak takes charge amidst controversy in the Conservative partyRTÉ's London Correspondent John Kilraine looks back at another turbulent week for the Tories which saw British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sack his hard right home secretary Suella Braverman and bring back former prime minister David Cameron to cabinet
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Ukraine has enough energy resources for winterUkraine will have enough energy resources to get through the coming winter, but an expected surge in Russian attacks may disrupt the supply networks, Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said late yesterday.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »