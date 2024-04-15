Changes to Social Welfare Payment Schedule for May Bank Holiday

Social welfare recipients up and down the country are being urged to be aware of a shake-up to the payment schedule coming in the next few weeks.

The May Bank Holiday lands on Monday, May 6 this year, meaning that anyone who usually gets paid on this date will get paid on an earlier date instead. Due to this change, those who are expecting to receive welfare payments on this date will instead be on either Friday, May 3 or Saturday, May 4.

