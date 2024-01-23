Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Winter Glow collection is all about capturing a radiant glow on the ski slopes. The collection includes powders, highlighting fluids, and balmy lip colors. Chanel has released a new line that celebrates winter sunlight.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
TheGlossMag » / 🏆 9. in İE
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.