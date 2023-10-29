Chandler Bing’s iconic final line in ‘Friends’ resurfaces after Matthew Perry’s death

Matthew Perry’s iconic final line as Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom ‘Friends’ has resurfaced following the tragic news of his death.Titled “The Last One, Part 2”, the gang has time to get one last coffee together before they all head their separate ways.Rachel says: “Okay, should we get some coffee?”

Chandler then responded: “Sure. Where?” which is a light-hearted tease on the fact the group would always get coffee together at Central Perk coffee house.The late actor has been praised by ‘Friends’ fans for portraying both a witty and warm character throughout all 10 seasons.

