Chandler Bing’s best ‘Friends’ quotes (including Matthew Perry’s favourite)

It can feel weird to admit that you’re grieving the death of someone you never knew, but losing someone you associate with so many different times in your life – both happy and sad – is nuanced, even if yours was a parasocial relationship, to begin with.
With so much love for Matthew Perry online, we thought it only right to revisit one of his most iconic roles and look back on some of his best lines as Chandler Bing.“I’m not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”Chandler: “I know. This must be so hard. ‘Oh, no. Two women love me. They’re both gorgeous and sexy, my wallet’s too small for my 50s, and my diamond shoes are too tight.’”“Oh yeah, gym member. I try to go four times a week, but I’ve missed the last 1200 times.
So, yes, while this article is dedicated to some of his best lines as Chandler Bing, there’s far more to remember him for and I think it important to honour his wishes and mention his advocacy work too.: By clicking subscribe, you agree to receiving future communications from IMAGE and are happy for your data to be shared with IMAGE.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕