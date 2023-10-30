The time is finally here – McDonald’s is gradually starting to reopen some of its outlets in Ireland starting next week.

The first outlets to open will be the Drive-Thru locations in Dublin, followed by other locations nationwide. McDonald’s closed all of its outlets, including Drive-Thru and take-away, two months ago in an effort to keep its employees and customers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. They have been working over those two months to organise operational procedures in a way that would allow their teams to return safely to work.Wednesday, May 20“Moving in step with government guidelines, we plan to reopen all our Drive-Thrus by early June across the UK and Ireland.

“The last couple of months have been undoubtedly tough, both economically and socially, but the recent announcement from Government on the phased reopening of the country offers reassurance and hope for brighter days ahead.” headtopics.com

McDonald's is one of the largest purchasers of Irish beef, spending €163 million on beef just for export to its restaurants in the UK and Europe. According to McDonald's, its 95 restaurants contribute close to €200 million to the Irish economy.

