CEO Spends Thousands on Rescue Dog's Lavish Lifestyle

A CEO and self-professed “crazy dog mum” who spends thousands on her beloved pet every year with treats, toys, home-cooked nutritious meals, Sunday roasts, trips abroad, and experiences like Doggy Afternoon Tea, has said her rescue pup has gone from being on the streets of Miami to living her “dream life” in London. Noel Duan, 32, who lives in Hampstead, adopted her rescue dog in March 2016 when she was living in New York, and she named her Artemis after the goddess of wild animals.
Not knowing what her future held after losing her job, Noel said adopting Artemis gave her strength and comfort – a “reason to wake up in the morning” – and she became her “family”. Ever since, Artemis has lived a lavish lifestyle, having private swimming lessons in New York, Doggy Afternoon Tea at the Egerton House Hotel in London, and home-cooked meals made with pork shoulders, chicken thighs, venison, or beef, root vegetables, pears, apples, flax seeds, chia seeds, and nutritional yeast
