Central Bank Publishes Regulations and Guidance for Individual Accountability Framework

The Central Bank has published regulations and guidance for firms who have to comply with the Individual Accountability Framework (IAF). The guidelines cover the Senior Executive Accountability Framework (SEAR), the Conduct Standards, and the Fitness & Probity Regime. Changes to the Conduct Standards and Fitness & Probity Regime will apply from December 29, 2023. Regulations on specific roles will apply from July 1, 2024, and for Independent Non-Executive Directors from July 1, 2025.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.