Earlier this year I was invited back to the convent primary school in Limerick city that I attended as a child to chat to 6th class pupils there about my career in journalism.

The girls were full of curiosity and questions for me, but I was just as curious about them. So we traded information. I told them about my life as a journalist and they told me of the many different languages they speak at home, and of the many countries that their parents come from.

They reveal the growing mismatch between family religious beliefs versus those of the schools that in most cases parents have no choice but to send their children to. That means that very soon, one-in-four children attending primary school here are likely to be of no religion.Young people aged 25-29 were the least likely among all age groups to state that they were Catholic. Just around half of them – 53% - ticked that box. They are also the age group with the highest proportion of people with no religion at all. 26% of this age group have no religion. A further 7% chose not to tick any box at all when they were asked about faith. headtopics.com

Salesian Primary was one of a number of schools that participated in the latest Government and Catholic church backed initiative aimed at achieving change. While the voices of Irish Catholic parents dominated the debate locally, many non-Catholic migrant parents too were not keen on change."They love their children’s schools, they feel happy to be included, and they don’t want to rock any boats", this person told RTÉ news.

These are the parents who do not really practice Catholicism but who want their children to be baptised and make their first communion and confirmation for largely social as opposed to religious reasons. But in many societies communal coming-of-age rites such as these are valued for reasons beyond the strictly spiritual. headtopics.com

