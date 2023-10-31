Celtic suspend Green Brigade fans amid safety concerns after Palestine flag row

Celtic are expecting to be fined by UEFA over the issue, which has followed other incidents including the use of pyro in Rotterdam, bad behaviour in the Lazio fixture and fans getting onto the pitch at Motherwell.

An email to fans which was shared on social media read: “We are writing to advise that due to repeated incidents of unacceptable conduct involving the 'Green Brigade' group, the Club has suspended the season tickets of all season ticket holders who have registered with the Ticket Office as being part of this group, pending further review and communication with the group and/or the supporters in question regarding compliance with the Ground Regulations, the Rail Seating Safety Code of...

“The safety of all supporters at Celtic Park is of paramount importance and amid these serious safety concerns, this immediate action whilst regrettable, is considered by the Club to be necessary. We have separately emailed the representative of the group with further detail, following on from a number of formal written communications dating back to September and ongoing dialogue since the summer.

In a previous statement, the Green Brigade said: "Despite disingenuous claims, we have absolutely no doubt that these sanctions are motivated by a desire to quash political expression within the Celtic support, specifically in relation to Palestine at this time. In spite of this, and any further obstruction, we once again encourage fans to courageously fly the flag for Palestine.”

