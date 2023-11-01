Celtic's 'Green Brigade' accuses club of ‘unfair’ suspension of its members

Explaining the decision, Celtic cited an “increasingly serious escalation in unacceptable behaviours” for their decision.There were hundreds of empty spaces at the bottom of the standing section as Celtic kicked off their cinch Premiership contest with St Mirren on Wednesday night.

The club also cited supporters “rushing turnstiles and forcing open fire exits to permit access to individuals without tickets and pitch incursions” at Fir Park, “intimidating and threatening” behaviour towards stewards and staff, plus “unauthorised displays”.

A Green Brigade statement claimed the PLC board had “shamed” the club over attempts to “censor and sanction Palestinian solidarity”. “The sanctions applied, most notably collective bans, are evidently unfair; bereft of policy, process and communication with individuals wrongfully being punished before receiving any allegation, any evidence nor any right of defence.”

