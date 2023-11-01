Celtic ban Green Brigade supporters group from attending home matches

Celtic supporters have a long history of showing support for the Palestinian cause and, after the club asked supporters to refrain from bringing flags related to the conflict to matches, the Green Brigade released a statement saying that the sanctions were"motivated by a desire to quash political expression with the Celtic support."

