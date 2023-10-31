Celtic ban Green Brigade fans’ group from attending home matches

The move comes after incidents including the group’s co-ordination of a display showing solidarity with the people of Palestine at the Champions League game against Atlético Madrid last week. Wary of further Uefa disciplinary action, Celtic had asked fans not to bring any flags associated with the Middle East conflict. An email leaked on social media shows Celtic cited “repeated incidents of unacceptable conduct involving the ‘Green Brigade’ group”. The ban is pending further review and communication with the fans’ group.
Other issues apparently cited by Celtic include “rushing turnstiles” at Motherwell’s Fir Park, “illegally gained access” before the Lazio match, “unauthorised banners” and behaviour towards stewards. Thousands of supporters around Celtic Park had defied the club’s appeal by displaying Palestine flags last Wednesday. Celtic have been approached for comment.
