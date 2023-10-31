Celtic ban Green Brigade fans’ group from attending home matches

The move comes after incidents including the group’s co-ordination of a display showing solidarity with the people of Palestine at the Champions League game against Atlético Madrid last week. Wary of further Uefa disciplinary action, Celtic had asked fans not to bring any flags associated with the Middle East conflict. An email leaked on social media shows Celtic cited “repeated incidents of unacceptable conduct involving the ‘Green Brigade’ group”. The ban is pending further review and communication with the fans’ group.

Other issues apparently cited by Celtic include “rushing turnstiles” at Motherwell’s Fir Park, “illegally gained access” before the Lazio match, “unauthorised banners” and behaviour towards stewards. Thousands of supporters around Celtic Park had defied the club’s appeal by displaying Palestine flags last Wednesday. Celtic have been approached for comment.

Mary Peters: ‘Northern Ireland was going through terrible times. I just wanted to bring some good news’ Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_IE: Green Brigade banned from Celtic Park as club extend suspension to home matchesThe move comes after incidents including the group’s co-ordination of a display showing solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Celtic suspend Green Brigade fans amid safety concerns after Palestine flag rowCeltic have reacted after the Green Brigade defied the club's orders not to display Palestine flags during the 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on October 26

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Dublin Fire Brigade issues firework warning ahead of Halloween nightGreg O’Dwyer, who is the Assistant Chief Fire Officer, insisted they’re not 'killjoys' and said he wants members of the public to have an 'enjoyable' but 'safe' night

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Irish Mirror goes on patrol with Dublin Fire Brigade at HalloweenWe were given a glimpse into what it’s like for the emergency services to respond to 999 calls across Dublin.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate set for lengthy absenceBrendan Rodgers does not expect him to play again before Christmas.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Celtic's Reo Hatate set for lengthy spell on the sidelineReo Hatate picked up a hamstring injury against Athletico Madrid.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕