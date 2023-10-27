Celine Dion, 54, diagnosed with incurable neurological disease

Celine Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which causes her muscles to tense uncontrollably and is “causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing”.

While there is no cure, there are treatments to slow down the progression, with Celine revealing she is doing all she can to minimise symptoms. She wrote: “Hello everyone, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person.

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome which affects 1 in a million people. Detailing the impact the condition has had on her, Celine continued: “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to. headtopics.com

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me help.

