Celebrity Mum-Of-Two Feels The Pressure From Partner To Lose Post-Baby Weight

It’s common knowledge that women can feel the pressure to lose their post-baby weight from celebrities who snap back to their pre-baby body in a blink.episode has shocked fans after Scott Disick is seen criticising Kourtney for not losing weight quick enough after her second child. He calls her “my piece of machinery”.

After giving birth to first child Mason, Kourtney was filmed obsessing with her bikini diet. She even collapsed on a beach run after eating too little. So after welcoming daughter Penelope last year the reality star pledged to take a healthy approach to losing weight.

But Kourtney Kardashian was left in tears after Scott criticised her for weighing 115lbs after the birth of their daughter. He said: “Last time around you tried to watch what you were eating, after you had Mason… at least you were losing weight.”“Just do it faster. You’re my piece of machinery!” he shouted.“If I would have fell in love with you a couple of pounds overweight, this would be my ideal weight, but I fell in love with you when you were super skinny,” Scott replied unsympathetically. headtopics.com

“I just think that she would feel better if she got back into the shape that she feels the most comfortable in.” Kim had words of sense for once and told Kim, “It’s all about being happy, it doesn’t matter what you weigh.”Beauty TrendVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incident

Read more:

Herdotie »

Two men arrested after bodies of two women found in a freezer in LondonThe remains were reportedly found inside a freezer in a flat in Canning Town, east London. Read more ⮕

Police Investigating Alleged Incident in Celebrity Big Brother HouseThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dermot Bannon reveals the celebrity he would love on Room To ImproveThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Greta Thunberg had the best response to that Celebrity Mastermind momentThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This Australian comedian is back to skewer all your favourite celebrity InstagramsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

British woman dies following bum lift operation in Turkish cosmetic surgery clinicThe 29-year-old mum collapsed shortly after the procedure began. Read more ⮕