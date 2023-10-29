Celebrity Big Brother’s Natalie is returning to the house to ‘really shake things up’

The American TV star is reportedly going to “drop some truth bombs” on the housemates about her meeting with Dan Osborne’s wife, Jacqueline Jossa and what happened with Roxanne Pallett and Ryan Thomas.

“Natalie will be heading back in the house for a task this weekend and she’s going to really shake things up. “Since being evicted Natalie has been on a mission to get to the bottom of all of her fellow housemates’ ‘storms’ and she’s kept up with the goings on inside the house.

“She saw everything that happened with Roxanne and will not hold back when it comes to telling the housemates all about it.“She’s made no secret about her disdain over his situation so there is set to be fireworks when he finds out they met up.”Reports earlier this week said that a number of former housemates would be coming back as part of the task, which is due to air on Saturday night. headtopics.com

Bosses are reportedly hoping it will “add some extra excitement” to the last few days of the series, with an insider telling “Bosses are hoping to add some extra excitement to the last few days by bringing back some old faces to liven things up again.

“The housemates who have been on the outside world can shed light on the Roxanne Pallett situation and it will be incredible to see how they all react. “There’s also some unfinished business between a few of them, so they can really air their dirty laundry before the final on Monday.” headtopics.com

