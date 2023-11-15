Celebrities Revealed for New Season of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

A brand new I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is right around the corner, and the casting might be one of the most interesting we’ve ever seen. Among the celebs taking part in the show are politician Nigel Farage and actress Jamie Lynn Spears – but they aren’t the only familiar faces! There’s plenty more recognisable contestants leaving their luxury pads to get down and dirty in the jungle – and thanks to Virgin, we’ve got the goss on all of them.

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson is hitting up the jungle, and says he sees himself being “the court jester” of the group. “I don’t take things too seriously, so if anyone is having a bad day I would like to put a smile on their face.” Bless. “My girlfriend is really happy for me, too. She is proud. We haven’t chatted too much about it in the run up as she has been doing Strictly and I haven’t wanted to make it about me.” “I don’t know anyone who likes spiders. The smaller they are, the worse it is and I am a bit of a screecher. I am not a creepy crawly guy either. And I hate people/things touching my nec

