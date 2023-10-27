CBB viewers think the show is fixed following last night’s eviction

He faced Jedward and James Cosmo in the public vote after a face-to-face style nominations among the housemates. Emma Willis spoke to the house and announced the fourth evictee.Interestingly, Jedward received the most votes in the house but it was James who lost out on the public vote.

However, most of the crowd outside were chanting, “Get Jedward Out”, which has left viewers saying that the show is fixed and that Jedward should have left. Sometimes I really do think it’s a fix the crowd the shouting “get jedward out” then James goes what ?!?It’s a fix for Jedward. You totally rigged that vote to get James J out to help push them along.Knew it would be James J.

