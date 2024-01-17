HEAD TOPICS

Cavan's Controversial Decision to Sell Fresh Air

Cavan changed the name of their stadium to 'Kingspan Breffni Park' to make more money, but never finished the stadium despite the €1 million that came in.

It might surprise you to learn that it was almost 22 years ago when Cavan decided to sell fresh air. They changed the name of their storied stadium, Breffni Park, to 'Kingspan Breffni Park' in order to make more money. Despite the €1 million that has come into the accounts since for this honor, they never actually got round to finishing the stadium.

