Catholic and Protestant archbishops reflect on sectarianism in Darkley

Four decades after the sectarian atrocity at a church in Darkley, the Catholic and Protestant archbishops of nearby Armagh reflect on the sectarianism of the past and present. The degree to which republican and loyalist paramilitaries were motivated by sectarianism continues to be debated. The Darkley murders were carried out by an offshoot of the INLA.

Almost six months after the atrocity, in May 1984, Alan Gourley survived a car bomb in Newry in which a friend was killed and another seriously injured, all Protestants





