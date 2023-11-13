Cat Deeley returns to host This Morning 20 years after debut

This Morning fans can't get over how incredible Cat Deeley looks as she returned to host the show 20 years on from her debut. She presented with TV legend Paul O'Grady back in 2003 when she was 27 and today the ageless star was back alongside Rylan Clark. Now 47, it won't be the last we see of her on the show with Cat replacing Josie Gibson while she jets of to Australia to take part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! which begins this Sunday.

The actress, who is married to new RTE Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty, kicked off today’s programme by saying: “Can you believe they let the naughtiest people in television live on TV?" Rylan added: "Now this is officially the end, just letting you all know guys! This is how it ends, with us two." He went on to tell her: "It is so lovely to see you, I knew you were a massive big deal all my life but today confirmed it when I walked down the corridor of power and saw this, babe we're on the wall." She then recalled her time on the programme with Paul 20 years ago, marking his great pal Cilla Black’s 60th birthday

