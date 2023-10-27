Cat-calling and wolf-whistling at women is now a hate crime in the UK

Street harassment directed at women will count as a hate crime in a new move in the UK to tackle sexist abuse.
Police in Nottinghamshire have decided that cat calling, unwanted sexual advances, harassment, or any behaviour targeted towards a victim just because they are a woman will now be classified as a hate crime that women can formally report.
The force defines misogynistic hate crimes as: “Incidents against women that are motivated by an attitude of a man towards a woman, and includes behaviour targeted towards a woman by men simply because they are a woman.”on their decision to treat misogyny as a hate crime. Brilliant to see police taking concerns of women so seriously 🙂 headtopics.com
“Misogynistic hate crime can cause significant distress to women, who have been known to face threats and in some cases sexual or physical abuse for turning down propositions. We have heard first-hand accounts from women who have been through this, who were left frightened and intimidated, but felt there was nothing they could do about it.
“Claiming we are focusing on wolf-whistling and cat-calling does nothing more than trivialise our intentions. We want to encourage women to feel that they can report incidents where they have been made to feel intimidated, or frightened by this unacceptable unwanted behaviour. headtopics.com
“We do not think it is acceptable for men to grope women in nightclubs, or for men to shout sexually explicit comments about what they want to do to a woman. As with any crime or incident which is reported to us, we will respond in a proportionate manner.