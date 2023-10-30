'Castlehaven is a special place. If you don't play football, you're nearly the odd one out'

INVITE MARK COLLINS to contrast county final winning experiences and he will gladly seize the chance.

Castlehaven have absorbed them over the past decade. Final defeats? Two, both at the hands of yesterday’s opponents Nemo Rangers, and one after a replay. “The championship started and we started building a bit of momentum. The belief started coming back. I think we really proved ourselves this year.

— Castlehaven GAA (@CastlehavenGAA) October 29, 2023

The other critical difference now for Collins is that Castlehaven is his full-time football gig. "That made stepping away from Cork a lot easier, like the effort, the management and lads put in, I said it in my speech, I swear to God, it's, the setup really is of inter-county standard. We're so lucky to have such great men involved and that definitely helped us get over line.

He lit up the semi-final against St Finbarr's, posting six points from play. Yesterday he fell one short of that target, but considering there were only 12 points from play recorded in the whole game, the fact Hurley on an individual level scored five, encapsulates why there was little debate in bestowing him with the man-of-the-match award.

"The parents are the ones who will be delighted about that one. Delighted ourselves but it wasn't about us today. We've been grafting for ten years, knocking on the door. This is for the fellas who didn't have one in their back pocket. It's for them today and all the supporters as well."

“The Cork championship has gone very competitive so we’re just delighted. Castlehaven is a special, special place. Everyone kind of says it but it’s very hard to explain it to people who aren’t from there.

