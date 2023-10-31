Cash-strapped Lebanon unprepared as war threat looms

"If war erupts, we might not be able to secure enough water for our trucks or other basics like food," he added. He said fire trucks regularly break down and that"even if we get a puncture, we can't get another tyre".'Unprepared' for calamity

Nearly 29,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon, according to figures from the International Organization for Migration. The border tensions have revived memories of Hezbollah's 2006 war with Israel that killed more than 1,200 in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, largely soldiers.He described municipalities' finances as"very, very bad" and said"the Lebanese state... is unprepared to face this sort of calamity".

But Health Minister Firass Abiad warned Lebanon was facing unprecedented obstacles, including a lack of medical equipment and personnel."We didn't have a brain drain of medical professionals or a stifling economic crisis."

