Carrie Bradshaw would be mad for these €60 River Island shoes

Carrie Bradshaw was (and still is) the shoe queen of the TV world with a phenomenal collection of every shoe style imaginable.
The lead actress from one of our all-time favourite TV shows was known to splurge on heels, sandals, stilettos, you name it and she had it, with Manolo Blahniks high on her list of must-haves. It’s no surprise then that these River Island beauties are high on the list of RI Summer Hero pieces this season as they’re fab altogether and definitely remind us of the fashion maven.
Similar to the satin and velvet heels that sold out earlier this year, (pictured below), this is a summer take on the trend and we have a feeling they’re going to be just as popular.The ‘blue floral print embellished court shoes’ are priced at €60 and if you ‘re a fan, I wouldn’t hang around when it comes to purchasing.