Carrie Bradshaw would be mad for these €60 River Island shoes

Carrie Bradshaw was (and still is) the shoe queen of the TV world with a phenomenal collection of every shoe style imaginable.

The lead actress from one of our all-time favourite TV shows was known to splurge on heels, sandals, stilettos, you name it and she had it, with Manolo Blahniks high on her list of must-haves. It’s no surprise then that these River Island beauties are high on the list of RI Summer Hero pieces this season as they’re fab altogether and definitely remind us of the fashion maven.

Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw ✨#ImWearingRI // Click link in bio to shop (?: 702239 £45) . ?: @sineadcroweThe tropical pattern coupled with the diamanté buckle (similar to Blahnik’s trademark design) means that these are absolutely going to sell out. headtopics.com

Similar to the satin and velvet heels that sold out earlier this year, (pictured below), this is a summer take on the trend and we have a feeling they’re going to be just as popular.The ‘blue floral print embellished court shoes’ are priced at €60 and if you ‘re a fan, I wouldn’t hang around when it comes to purchasing.

Read more:

Herdotie »

James Blunt Opens Up About His 'Best Friend' Carrie FisherJames Blunt Opens Up About 'Best Friend' Carrie Fisher: The singer has revealed his close connection with the late actress Read more ⮕

Carrie, Clean Break & Captain Jack Sparrow: The Best of The Weekend’s TVThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Doireann Garrihy wore an incredible River Island suit last night and YASThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This new season River Island blazer is going to sell out immediatelyThis new season River Island blazer is going to sell out immediately Read more ⮕

– Katie Eary For River Island Design ForumThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

This stunning €55 slip dress from River Island comes in SEVEN different coloursThis stunning €55 slip dress from River Island comes in SEVEN different colours. Read more ⮕