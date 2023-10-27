Carla Bley obituary: Champion of full-throated jazz, pop flamboyance and downtown weirdness

Carla Bley wrote short, unforgettable tunes with the same authority that she applied to long, through-composed suites. Photograph: Roger Ressmeyer/Corbis/VCG via GettyThe jazz composer Carla Bley, who has died aged 87, created an enormous body of work with emotional punch, intellectual reach and musical depth. She was also a role model for independent musicians, with her own label and studio in New York state.
She wrote short, unforgettable tunes with the same authority that she applied to long, through-composed suites. Three works established her importance. A Genuine Tong Funeral (1968) was a “dark opera without words”, adapted for the vibraphone player Gary Burton.
Though she used the name Carla for her recording career, she was born Lovella Borg in Oakland, California. She was the daughter of Arline (nee Anderson), who died when Lovella was eight, and Emil Borg, both musicians. She played and sang at church, and grew up in a relaxed but religious household. She was largely self-taught on piano.
As a young adult she hitched a lift to New York, where she worked as a cigarette girl at the Birdland jazz club and got to hear some of the world’s best musicians. She wrote tunes for the Canadian pianist Paul Bley, whom she married in 1957: compositions such as O Plus One and Ida Lupino date from this time.
After splitting from Paul, she married the Austrian-born trumpeter Michael Mantler in 1965, and they had a daughter, Karen. Their partnership also yielded the JCOA label Escalator Over the Hill and the New Music Distribution Service, a not-for-profit distributor for experimental music. In the 1970s they founded their Watt label and a recording studio, Grog Kill. The label's first album was her charming Tropic Appetites (1974).
In the 1980s, Bley began a relationship with Swallow that lasted until her death. Talking to the Guardian about the lustrous Night-Glo (1985), she said: “That was me and Steve right at the beginning, and we were just falling in love. We were infatuated with what they called ‘quiet storm’, music you played late at night, like Marvin Gaye.”