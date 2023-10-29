Carl Froch insists Francis Ngannou was 'robbed' in controversial Tyson Fury loss

Boxing legend Carl Froch insists Francis Ngannou was "robbed" on the scorecards in his defeat by Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.

However, Froch has gauged the temperature of the sporting fanbase on social media and feels that the Cameroonian did enough to beat Fury. The WBC title wasn't on the line last night, but Fury's unofficial 'lineal' status as the division's champion that he has held since beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 was believed to be up for grabs.

"So he's got no chance, but actually Ngannou was in the fight counterpunching, looking for the jab, he landed that left hook in round three and did he make a mockery of the current heavyweight champion? What did Fury do wrong? Fury may have been ill-prepared but he was still behind his jab, still throwing plenty of feints.

"I think the CompuBox statistics show that Fury landed more punches in six or seven of the rounds," he continued. "And they're counting jabs as well.

"It's subjective, me myself I like to see some damage be done with a big right hand so you think 'oh he's winning the fight here'. Some people like to see somebody winning behind the jab so you could argue a lot of the rounds that were close went to Fury but just look at his face at the end of the fight! Left eye nearly closed, little nick on his head and Ngannou was unmarked pretty much.

