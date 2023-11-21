Carer of Phil Spencer's late parents saves herself from submerged car

The carer of Phil Spencer's late parents crawled out of the submerged car window in an effort to save them. Anne Spencer, 82, and husband Richard, 89, died in August when their car careered into a river while they were on their way to a pub for lunch. The car came off the access road into a shallow tributary river running through their estate in Littlebourne, near Canterbury, Kent. The couple, who were married for almost 60 years, were pulled from the car and taken to hospital.

Richard was in the front passenger seat of the car, and the couple’s carer was in the back of the vehicle. The inquest into Anne's death heard that as the car approached the bridge, it slipped off the edge and overturned. All three occupants were submerged in three feet of water. ‌Area Coroner for North East Kent, Sarah Clarke said their full-time live-in carer managed to escape through the passenger window and called for help. Richard and Anne were submerged underwater for around 20 minutes before paramedics took the couple to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother hospital in Margate, Ken





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phil Spencer's dad's cause of death found in inquest after tragic car accidentLocation Location Location star Phil Spencer was left devastated back in August when his beloved dad Richard, 89, and mum Anne, 82, died when their car careered into a river

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Respite carer who stole from elderly woman sentenced to community serviceJudge Orla described the breach of trust in case as ‘particularly grievous,’ but took into account mitigating factors

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Heidi and Spencer Pratt reveal the gender of their unborn babyThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Marks & Spencer’s prosecution over reinstatement of statue at The Bailey bar in Dublin adjournedRetailer accused of failing to comply with reinstatement of carved wooden figure to facade of Duke Street pub

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Spencer and Vogue are coming BACK to our TV screens and it already sounds goodThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Vogue Williams on why Spencer gives her the “ick”The ick is something we've all heard about and we all get, whether we like it or not and that's no different for Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews.

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »