Carer of Phil Spencer's late parents saves herself from submerged car

The carer of Phil Spencer's late parents crawled out of the submerged car window in an effort to save them. Anne Spencer, 82, and husband Richard, 89, died in August when their car careered into a river while they were on their way to a pub for lunch. The car came off the access road into a shallow tributary river running through their estate in Littlebourne, near Canterbury, Kent. The couple, who were married for almost 60 years, were pulled from the car and taken to hospital.
Richard was in the front passenger seat of the car, and the couple’s carer was in the back of the vehicle. The inquest into Anne's death heard that as the car approached the bridge, it slipped off the edge and overturned. All three occupants were submerged in three feet of water. Area Coroner for North East Kent, Sarah Clarke said their full-time live-in carer managed to escape through the passenger window and called for help. Richard and Anne were submerged underwater for around 20 minutes before paramedics took the couple to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother hospital in Margate, Ken
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Vogue Williams on why Spencer gives her the “ick”The ick is something we've all heard about and we all get, whether we like it or not and that's no different for Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews.
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »