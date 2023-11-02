Carabao Cup quarter-final draw as Liverpool and Chelsea discover opponents

Darwin Nunez struck a sublime winner for the Reds on the south coast as they saw off Bournemouth 2-1, with Cody Gakpo opening the scoring at the Vitality Stadium before Justin Kluivert levelled for the Cherries. Jurgen Klopp's side will now host West Ham in the last eight, who saw off Arsenal.

Chelsea beat Championship Blackburn thanks to strikes from Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling, and face Newcastle in the quarter-finals after their victory over hapless Manchester United. Declan Rice had a miserable return to the London Stadium as West Ham beat the Gunners 3-1. A Ben White own goal got the ball running for the Hammers before Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen got on the scoresheet. Martin Odegaard added a late consolation for Mikel Arteta's side.

Meanwhile, the pressure mounted on Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford after United were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle on home soil. Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock scored either side of a first professional goal for youngster Lewis Hall to seal the Magpies' passage into the last eight.

Also in the quarter-finals are Fulham, who beat Ipswich 3-1 at Portman Road, and Everton who comfortably saw off Burnley 3-0 at Goodison Park. They're joined by Middlesbrough, who won a pulsating tie at Exeter 3-2 on Tuesday night, and Port Vale who won 1-0 at Mansfield.

The Cottagers travel to Everton in the last eight, while third-tier Vale will be dreaming of a semi-final berth as they were paired with Championship Middlesbrough.

