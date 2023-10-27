– Cara Delevingne Slams Press In Latest Twitter Rant

The pressures of being in the public eye appear to be catching up with Cara Delevingne, with the model launching a scathing attack on the press in a Twitter rant today.

In a series of tweets, Delevingne hit out at ‘journalist diarrhoea’ in the media and called on reporters to focus their coverage on more important issues, before posting a photo of paparazzi to Instagram with the caption “1AM and 15 hours at work and this is what I have waiting for me. At least I am nice, if I was gonna fall over, they would definitely not tell me grrrrrrrrr”.

The outburst comes just days after photos emerged of the model's ex-girlfriend Michelle Rodriguez kissing actor Zac Efron on a boat in Sardinia.

