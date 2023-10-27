– Captain America – The Winter Soldier, Keep Playing To Your Strengths Marvel!

There has always been a natural battle for the “best comic company” between Marvel and DC Comics. In fact, your decision sort of defines you as a person. However, when it comes to the big screen there really is no question who seems to have the greater handle on the comic book adaptions; it is most certainly Marvel. With the Avengers and the brilliant Iron Man among others, Marvel’s decision to keep their subject matter far more light-hearted certainly seems to be winning fans over.

When the sequel to the First Avenger was announced, many were concerned that the film may fall in to some of the problems with the original production. Would Captain America be able to hold not just one film, but two, as a single character? In hindsight, this was nothing really to be concerned about.

Following on from the first film, we meet Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, as he continues to deal with living in the modern world. After a fairly quick introduction, the action kicks in rapidly with Rogers being sent on a mission along with members of SHIELD to free hostages. However, there is more to the mission than meets the eye and Captain America soon discovers that he has been slightly double-crossed by Agent Natasha Romanoff (Johannson). headtopics.com

When he returns for his debrief with Director of SHIELD Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) he is let in on the secret mission that the organisation is working on. However, the mission severely compromises people’s freedom and with his protest, Captain America soon finds himself operating outside of SHIELD, attempting to find out the real cause for which the intelligence is being gathered. With his break away from SHIELD, Rogers find he must face his toughest enemy yet, the mysterious Winter Soldier.

Most importantly, this is in fact one of the best projects that Marvel has produced to date. It’s smart, action-filled with great characters, great performances and a great script. Marvel have ultimately proved that you don’t necessarily need to go dark to make a great action and superhero film with brilliant depth. The actual plot and theory behind it is so incredibly smart that you will be taken aback that this is a Captain America film. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Carrie, Clean Break & Captain Jack Sparrow: The Best of The Weekend’s TVThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Do’s and don’ts when it comes to winter skincare.We hear from one of Ireland's leading dermatologists about the do’s and don’ts when it comes to winter skincare. Joining Pat this morning was joined on t... Read more ⮕

Here's how to choose the perfect winter coatHere's how to choose the perfect winter coat! We have all you need to find the most gorgeous coat for the colder weather. Read more ⮕

– Six Fashion and Beauty Finds You Need for Autumn WinterThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Get Ready For Autumn/Winter With PenneysThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Dublin Fire Brigade issues warning to households as winter approachesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕