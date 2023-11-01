Cane 'surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after his red card

The All Blacks were greeted by a small crowd at Auckland Airport when they arrived home in New Zealand. Advertisement “The support is something I haven’t experienced as an All Black,” Cane told reporters. “It’s the best I’ve found and that’s from halfway around the world.
I felt like I let a lot of people down and feeling that support has certainly helped. On a personal level, I appreciate all the kind words. It means a heck of a lot.” The 31-year-old looked shell-shocked during the final when the yellow card he initially received for a high tackle on Jesse Kriel was upgraded to a red.
“My mum actually said to me if it was my boy (son) who’d been in this situation, ‘how would you want him to feel and you wouldn’t want him to beat himself up’, so (I’m) trying not to be too hard on myself,” he added.
Savea relived the final during the flight home. “Playing the game over in your head, which is normal after losing a really big one,” he said. “It will hurt for a little bit.”
