– Cancer charity calls for national lung cancer screening programme

Despite this, a new study the charity is publishing this morning highlights a serious lack of awareness among Irish people about the symptoms of lung cancer.The survey, compiled for the charity by Empathy, also finds that only a small proportion of people are aware that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Ireland.
“The time has come to change how people see lung cancer, to raise public awareness and encourage those with lung cancer signs and symptoms to get checked – because early detection, combined with all of the new treatments available, significantly improves chances of positive outcomes.
Today, as International Lung Cancer Awareness Month begins, the Marie Keating Foundation is calling on the Government, stakeholders and the public to ‘change how we see lung cancer’. Raise lung cancer symptom awareness, harnessing the use of innovative, specially developed, new mobile technology in partnership with Snapchat, to spotlight symptoms and urge people to get checked.
The charity is also calling on the Government to introduce a national lung cancer screening programme, similar to existing breast, bowel and cervical cancer screening, to help save lives.
