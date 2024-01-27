Canadian Shawna Coxon to become Deputy Garda Commissioner

Assistant commissioners did not apply for deputy commissioner role in row over pension taxes, with Canadian Shawna Coxon now set to take up sensitive post in double-jobbing plan. The move by a North American to take up the key policing and security role in the Garda to be vacated by Deputy Commissioner Annie Marie McMahon will be controversial. One of the most sensitive posts in the Republic’s policing and security community now looks certain to pass by default to a North American.

The move will mean the three most senior posts in the Garda, that of Garda commissioner and the two deputy commissioner roles, will be held by people from outside the Republic. The Irish Times has learned no new recruitment contest is planned at present to replace Deputy Commissioner Annie Marie McMahon. She is deputy commissioner in charge of policing and security and is due to retire in mid-March. Instead of replacing Ms McMahon when her post becomes vacant, her role is due to be taken on by Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxon in a double-jobbing arrangement





