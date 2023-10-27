Can we all take a moment to look at how gorgeous this €17 Penneys jumpsuit is?

The weather is supposed to be on the up, with a heatwave hitting us pretty soon, so all we’re thinking about is finally getting out of our jumpers and jeans.
Whether you’re staying in Ireland or jetting away to somewhere warm and sunny, you have to head to Penneys to pick up a few bits (because let’s be honest, how long will we actually be wearing our summer bits?).
We spotted this absolutely gorgeous jumpsuit on the Penneys Instagram page that we have fallen in love with.The white jumpsuit is a mix of leopard print and floral patterns which has a v-neck and wide leg trousers. It will be comfortable, stylish and gives you room to eat your weight in tapas.
For €17, you really can’t go wrong. Get the most wear out of it by going casual with a pair of Converse or try it out as a party outfit by popping on a pair of heels.
