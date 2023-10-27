Can we all take a moment to look at how gorgeous this €17 Penneys jumpsuit is?

The weather is supposed to be on the up, with a heatwave hitting us pretty soon, so all we’re thinking about is finally getting out of our jumpers and jeans.

Whether you’re staying in Ireland or jetting away to somewhere warm and sunny, you have to head to Penneys to pick up a few bits (because let’s be honest, how long will we actually be wearing our summer bits?).

We spotted this absolutely gorgeous jumpsuit on the Penneys Instagram page that we have fallen in love with.The white jumpsuit is a mix of leopard print and floral patterns which has a v-neck and wide leg trousers. It will be comfortable, stylish and gives you room to eat your weight in tapas. headtopics.com

For €17, you really can’t go wrong. Get the most wear out of it by going casual with a pair of Converse or try it out as a party outfit by popping on a pair of heels.

Read more:

Herdotie »

A beauty salon is coming to one Penneys store next weekA full-on beauty salon is coming to one Penneys store Read more ⮕

Penneys officially reopens for shopping by appointmentPenneys officially reopens for shopping by appointment Read more ⮕

Penneys’ new footwear range is exactly what our feet need in this heatThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Your first look at what’s coming to Penneys in the next few daysThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Get Ready For Autumn/Winter With PenneysThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Rosanna Davison has been spotted in our favourite Penneys bootsRosanna Davison has been spotted in our favourite pair of Penney's boot that retail at just €21. She looks unreal, and we approve this rainy day look. Read more ⮕