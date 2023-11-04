Camper Wakes Up to Hundreds of Daddy Longlegs Crawling Over Tent

A camper recently found themselves in the midst of a nightmarish reality when they woke up after sensing movement from their sleeping bag. The unsettling incident at Alaska’s remote Lake Clark National Park saw the nature-lover reach for a light, which then revealed the source of their disturbance. Hundreds of harvestmen, also known as daddy longlegs, had crawled over every inch of the outside of the backpacker's tent.

The park posted about the incident on its Facebook page on Wednesday, saying: "In the remote depths of Lake Clark’s vast, wild landscape, a weary backpacker settles in for a night at camp after a long day of exploring. Little do they know, creatures of the night lurk in the woods, waiting for the opportune moment to strike fear. READ MORE: Met Eireann maps out exact areas facing washout as Ireland to be hammered by 48-hours of rain "Snuggled into their warm sleeping bag, the tired explorer nods off to dreamland…suddenly they are jolted awake with the sense of being covered by creepy crawly creatures of the forest, only to discover their nightmare has become a reality. Hundreds of daddy longlegs have engulfed the tent." They shared a video from inside the tent. At first, it appears that there are just a scattering of the bugs, but as the camera pans around and a flashlight is shone, the true horror of the situation unfolds as the harvestmen blanket the ten

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Camper awakened by strange movement in tent makes stomach-churning discoveryA backpacker’s idyllic stay was rudely interrupted after they woke up to find a stomach-churning discovery around their tent.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Hundreds of thousands of people overpaid Revenue in 2022New figures reveal that hundreds of thousands of people in Ireland overpaid Revenue in 2022, with most of them being refunded around €700 after filing a tax return. Millions of euros are owed to taxpayers in various areas, including medical expenses relief and tuition fees. The deadline for submitting the tax return is November 15.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRISHTIMES: Gaza crisis: Hundreds of academics sign letter calling for Irish universities to suspend ties with Israeli institutionsAcademics call on Irish universities to suspend ties with Israeli institutions

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Camper awakened by strange movement in tent makes stomach-churning discoveryA backpacker’s idyllic stay was rudely interrupted after they woke up to find a stomach-churning discovery around their tent.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Hundreds of thousands of people overpaid Revenue in 2022New figures reveal that hundreds of thousands of people in Ireland overpaid Revenue in 2022, with most of them being refunded around €700 after filing a tax return. Millions of euros are owed to taxpayers in various areas, including medical expenses relief and tuition fees. The deadline for submitting the tax return is November 15.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »