For those of you that weren’t aware that camel beauty pageants were a thing (i.e. all of us), the competition judges the animals based on the size of their lips, cheeks, heads and knees.

However, 12 camels were disqualified from this year’s competition because their handlers had injected botox into the animals and even performing plastic surgery on them, says Saudi media. The annual month-long festival includes races and show competitions all with the intent of finding the most beautiful camel who wins the top prize of around €4.3 million, however, the festival has been tainted thanks to some handlers breaking the rules.

There are strict rules in place to prevent handlers from using drugs to enhance the camel’s lips, or shaved or clipped body parts.2018: The year I learnt that there are people out there who inject their camels with botox so that their pets can win a beauty contest for camels. headtopics.com

