Calls to Scrap Reduced Minimum Wage for Young People in Ireland

Calls have been made to scrap the reduced minimum wage for young people after research published showed that some, but not all, businesses pay the regular minimum wage. The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) and the Labour party have used this occasion to condemn the unfair sub-wage and to demand it be scrapped. The minimum wage in Ireland in 2023 is €11.30 per hour. However, current legislation allows employers to pay young workers a sub-minimum youth rate of as little as €7.

91 an hour, just 70% of the main rate. The research came from the ESRI (Economic and Social Research) thinktank and it revealed that while all employees aged 15–19 could legally be paid a sub-minimum youth rate, just under one-quarter are actually paid this rate. The remaining three-quarters earn a higher wage. Just 1 in every 140 employees earns a sub-minimum youth rate. This is equivalent to approximately 15,000 individuals. Just over half (55%) of sub-minimum youth rate employees are women and 77% work in either the accommodation, food or retail sectors. Approximately 80% of sub-minimum youth-rate employees classify themselves as students. Labour’s employment spokeswoman, Marie Sherlock, welcomed the report, but still called for the lower wage for workers to be ditche

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Varadkar says Israeli action in Gaza ‘resembles something more approaching revenge’Opposition calls for Ireland to expel Israeli ambassador

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRISHMIRROR: Calls to scrap 'unfair' reduced minimum wage for young workers in IrelandDemands to pay fair comes as a report reveals a quarter of employers pay young people less as the law allows

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RTEBUSINESS: Labour shortages a risk to SME growth, warns BPFILabour shortages and skill gaps pose a risk to growth in key SME sectors including construction, according to the latest SME Monitor by Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more »

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Labour shortages threaten growth in SME sector, says banking lobby groupSMEs account for 60 per cent of all employment in Ireland, according to the BPFI

Source: businessposthq | Read more »

IRISHTIMES: Israel’s bombing of Gaza knocks shine off Starmer’s leadership of LabourBritain’s presumed leader-in-waiting is trying to hold off a party rebellion over his reluctance to call for a ceasefire

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

THE42_IE: Bruno Fernandes to the rescue in stoppage time as Man United labour to victory at FulhamUnited scarcely troubled Fulham’s goal until Fernandes capitalised on sloppy Fulham play to produce a rare moment of quality in the game.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »