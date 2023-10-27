Calls made for €25 increase to weekly social welfare payments

Experts have warned that the weekly payment rate rise of €12, as confirmed in Budget 2024, ‘falls short’ in relation to the current ongoing cost of living crisis.

The weekly increase announced in Budget 2024 is set to come into effect from the start of the new year.Social Justice Ireland said they will press TDs for an extra €13 weekly at the Select Committee on Budgetary Oversight.

He said: "Overall, Budget 2024's legacy will be to widen further the gap between the better off and those on the lowest welfare and work incomes; given the resources available it is a regrettable outcome.

John expressed that whilst temporary solutions help in the immediate moment, there will be a significant drop in financial support for low income households once the temporary solutions are used up by next April.

"However, once these temporary measures are discontinued from April 2024 onwards, the gains to welfare dependent households in this Budget will fall by 35 to 46 per cent." He continued: "The €12 increase in core social welfare rates fails to make up for the impact that inflation continues to have on poorer households. A €25 boost was the minimum required for Government to benchmark rates to 27.5 per cent of average weekly earnings. This was the target set by Government in 2007.

