Calls for Decontamination Units and Stockpiling Supplies in Northern Ireland

The most senior civil servant at the Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety, Clive Gowdy, said it was their “working assumption” that a “more unconventional campaign” of terrorism could be unleashed on the local population through the use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

There was a need to “stockpile sufficient supplies of materials” in Northern Ireland, Gowdy wrote on September 26th, 2001, in response to an email from the head of the Northern Ireland civil service, Gerry Loughran, who two days earlier sought assessments from permanent sectaries on the “potential impact and possible consequences” of 9/11 for their departmental services





