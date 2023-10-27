Calling all brides-to-be! Boohoo have a HUGE discount on wedding outfits this Black Friday

The day after American Thanksgiving, the annual day of massive sales is basically a great time to score a deal on…well, just about everything.

Especially if you’re planning on starting your Christmas shopping early – or simply picking up a few things for yourself. But, as it turns out, Black Friday is also particularly helpful for brides-to-be with a to-do list a mile long – as there’s plenty of wedding-related deals out there.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Mike Ashley increases stake in Boohoo to 16.5 per centThe high street retail tycoon has spent almost £23 million buying shares in the company this month Read more ⮕

Love Island fans are calling the show a ‘fix’ after last night’s episodeIn Friday night's Love Island episode, the Islanders were told they had to secretly select the least compatible couple. Read more ⮕

Love Island fans are calling Kaz ‘sly’ for what she said to Josh last nightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

“Dear Mum, Losing you has been like losing a huge part of myself”The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Coronation Street viewers notice huge error as baby Susie suffers fallEva Price took her eyes off the newborn for just a second and the little girl managed to roll off the sofa. Read more ⮕

Corrie Vicky Entwistle's life now from huge career change to co-star feudCoronation Street fan favourite Janice Battersby entertained viewers with her high drama and loudmouth alongside her 'family from hell', but what is Vicky Entwhislte up to now? Read more ⮕