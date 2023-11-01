Call for changes to defective blocks grant scheme

Chair of the Committee, Dolors Montserrat MEP, told reporters that their report will likely take three months, and will seek to ensure that the defective concrete block crisis will not happen again in the European Union.

The delegation was also joined by all four of Ireland's Midlands/North-West MEPs. All of them attended a meeting with the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien, this morning. He argued that adequate market surveillance was not present in Ireland, to ensure a crisis like this did not arise again.

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh said there was an acceptance that the current redress scheme needed adjustments, such as improved access to credit.

