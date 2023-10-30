California startup to 'sponge' CO2 from the atmosphere

San Francisco-based Heirloom Carbon has become a hot name in the nascent capture technology sector, even sealing a deal with Microsoft to help the Windows-maker meet its zero-carbon ambitions.

Capturing CO2 directly out of the atmosphere is the"time machine" that will take us back to cleaner air, according to Heirloom cofounder and CEO Shashank Samala. Carbon capture will be a central topic of discussions at the COP28 climate talks, which take place in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December.

The UN Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which steers the COP meetings, considers the deployment of carbon capture and storage systems to be unavoidable if we are to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.Heirloom has set itself the goal of ridding the atmosphere of one billion tonnes of CO2 per year by 2035 -- without incentivising companies to keep burning fossil fuels. headtopics.com

"Heirloom uses limestone which is a naturally occurring mineral and we give it superpowers and we turn it into a sponge that can suck up CO2 from the atmosphere," said cofounder and head of research Noah McQueen.Cofounder Mr Samala remembers the cyclones, droughts and crushing heatwaves of his childhood in India all too well."Climate change has unfair impacts on vulnerable people.

"But the calling for climate was always there," he said, with year after year of California wildfires and disappearing coral reefs pushing him toward a career change. Heirloom opted for limestone because it's available in large quantities, and says there's no shortage of storage space. headtopics.com

Will Knapp, cofounder of the CCS startup Cocoon, believes it is much easier to capture CO2 directly from places it is emitted, such as factories or steel plants, than from the general atmosphere.