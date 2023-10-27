California governor’s meeting with Xi Jinping helps thaw US-China relations

US secretary of state Antony Blinken attends a meeting with China's president Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 19th. Photograph: Leah Millis/Getty Imagesin the Great Hall of the People this week, the Chinese president looked relaxed and cheerful and the California governor looked like a future president.

Newsom said later that Xi’s decision to meet him was indicative of a thawing of relations between Beijing and Washington, which has seen a number of senior US officials visiting the Chinese capital in recent weeks. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in Washington on Thursday for three days of talks that are expected to cover the Middle East and Ukraine as well as the bilateral relationship.

Republicans criticised Newsom’s trip to China, accusing him of cosying up to the Communist Party and demanding that he raise China’s human rights record. He did not raise human rights during his meeting with Xi but they did talk about how to control the movement of chemicals from China that are used to produce fentanyl, a drug that has become a leading cause of death in the US.will host leaders from the Asia-Pacific at a summit next month. headtopics.com

“If one looks at the world today in terms of the distribution of power, we really should use the analogy of a three-dimensional chess game. At the top level, let’s say, of military power, there’s only one country which has global military power projection capabilities – and that’s the US,” he said.

Although China and the US were engaged in great power competition, they also faced challenges such as climate change and global pandemics that required co-operation. Nye said that in today’s world, countries had to learn to encompass two contradictory thoughts as they competed at one level and worked together at another. headtopics.com

