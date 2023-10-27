Caitriona Balfe marries partner of three years, Tony McGill

Caitriona Balfe has married her partner of three years, Tony McGill.star tied the knot with the Irish music producer over the weekend.reports that the pair enjoyed an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family on Saturday, August 10 in St. Mary’s Church in Somerset, England.

The service was officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic ceremony for the pair.stating that she was “very happy” that the producer had popped the question.Balfe had been nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama, for her role inThe 39-year-old had been dating Tony McGill for nearly two years at this point, though they have kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Comedian Tony Cantwell on meeting his wife, stand up & pivoting to actingComedian Tony Cantwell is well known for his online sketches as well as doing stand up - he is also recognisable from his acting roles and he has opened up to us about his career and personal life Read more ⮕

“Worrying development” in five-day Covid average, says HolohanThe Department of Health is seeing a 'worrying development' in the country's five-day Covid average, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said. Read more ⮕

Mature beyond her years, Toland looks to the next chapter in an eventful careerPlaying regularly at Blackburn Rovers and back in an Ireland jersey, Tyler Toland has eyes only for the future. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Three killed in West Bank as world leaders seek humanitarian pause to fightingA total of 704 Palestinians, including 305 children, reportedly killed in conflict on Tuesday Read more ⮕

Tyler Toland turns the page on her three-year Ireland exile‘If you focus on other people, on their thoughts, it is not going to do well for you . . . I knew the chance would come’ Read more ⮕

American Crime Story season three will focus on the Clinton/Lewinsky scandalThis is going to be some stellar viewing. Read more ⮕