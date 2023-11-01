Cairn Homes secures permission for Clonburris scheme

The mixed use scheme also includes office floorspace, six retail units, a creche and an urban square. Cairn Homes has separate plans before the Council for 565 units at Clonburris made up of 230 houses, 216 duplex-apartments and 119 apartments.
Cairn also told the Council that a large portion of Clonburris will have to be developed before Cairn considers pubs for the overall scheme. Planning documentation lodged with the initial 594 unit scheme state that subject site is the third phase of a multi-phase development intended to deliver a new community of the western edge of Dublin.
Planning consultant for Cairn Homes, John Spain told the Council that the proposed development seeks to provide a good mix of high-quality dwellings and"will result in a high quality residential development".
Mr Spain stated that the proposed development is"a key building block in realising the Council's Strategic Development Zone vision for a new vibrant community at Clonburris, West Dublin".
