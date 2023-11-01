Cairn Homes gets sign off for €240m west Dublin development

The initial scheme comprised 255 one bedroom apartments, 307 two bedroom apartments and 32 three bedroom apartments across eight blocks including two rising to seven storeys tall and the applicants added a further 13 units in revised plans lodged with the council;Sherry Fitz doing business, falling energy bills, and being wary of online influencers‘Anyone who says money isn’t important to them is telling a porky...

Cairn Homes has separate plans before the council for 565 units at Clonburris made up of 230 houses, 216 duplex-apartments and 119 apartments. It also told the Council a large portion of Clonburris will have to be developed before Cairn considers pubs for the overall scheme.

Planning documentation lodged with the initial 594 unit scheme state that subject site is the third phase of a multiphase development intended to deliver a new community of the western edge of Dublin. Planning consultant for Cairn Homes, John Spain told the council that the proposed development seeks to provide a good mix of high-quality dwellings and “will result in a high quality residential development”.

