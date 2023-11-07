Cabinet Ministers Expected to Approve Guidelines on Banning Smartphones in Schools

Cabinet ministers are expected to overwhelmingly approve new guidelines on the banning of smartphones in schools to be brought by Education Minister Norma Foley today. The proposals will give strong political backing to schools who wish to ban the devices inside schools and will call on parents to extend the ban for younger children to outside school hours too.
If the code of conduct Minister Foley is proposing is widely adopted, it could see a voluntary ban on sales of smartphones to any children still in primary school - being led by parents. The ban proposals were first revealed in an exclusive report by the Irish Mirror last week. READ MORE: Irish Government considers banning the sale of smartphones to children A source close to Minister Foley said that she is bringing the ban plan to the Cabinet because she wants to send out the message that her proposal has “whole of Government backing.” As a former teacher, Ms Foley also wants the Cabinet on board as she understands it will help school principals and boards of management if they have “heavy political support” when trying to implement a ban like this. And another source said that bringing the proposed ban through Cabinet, and it receiving the stamp of approval from ministers, would serve to publicise it more widely to
Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: businessposthq | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »